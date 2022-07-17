MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, will no longer be performing at the 2022 Miami edition of Rolling Loud, the hip-hop festival’s organizers said.

In a tweet posted Sunday, organizers wrote, “Due to circumstances outside of our control, Ye will no longer be performing at Rolling Loud Miami 2022.”

Organizers said Ye will be replaced by rapper Kid Cudi.

As of Sunday afternoon, Ye has not made a public statement about the matter. The performer has won 24 Grammys, tying with Jay-Z as the the highest-decorated hip-hop artist by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

Rolling Loud Miami is set to take place at Hard Rock Stadium, July 22-24. For more information, click here.

