(WSVN) - Rolling Loud Miami released this year’s lineup.

Kendrick Lamar, Future, and Kanye West will headline the festival this year.

Saweetie, City Girls and a host of other artists are also set to perform.

Tickets go on sale March 7 at noon.

The festival takes place at Hard Rock Stadium July 22 through the 24.

