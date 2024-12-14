MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Hard Rock Stadium will be rolling all weekend long as hip-hop’s biggest party celebrates its 10th anniversary in Miami.

The loudest weekend in Miami-Dade County is back at the Hard Rock Stadium. Rolling Loud is bringing the hottest artists in rap and hip-hop to Miami Gardens. The music festival kicked off Friday and runs until Sunday.

“This year it’s in December, great weather,” said one festivalgoer.

Festival organizers said their goal is to make this year’s festival the biggest one yet for its 10th anniversary.

“It’s tradition for us, they always bring the biggest artists,” said another festivalgoer.

Before the gates opened, crews were seen working to set up several different stages and a giant Ferris wheel for the 10th anniversary of the annual event, which was born in the Magic City.

“It’s just fun. It’s all about having fun, they’re not really caring about the future, the past, they’re just trying to enjoy the moment. That’s what Rolling Loud is about, trying to enjoy the moment, the music, listen to your favorite artists,” said Option, a rapper.

Hundreds of energized festivalgoers were seen making their way into the festival, Friday afternoon.

And that lineup is stacked with Travis Scott, Future and Playboi Carti headlining the three-day festival.

“Travis Scott, Don Toliver, big fan, I can’t wait to see,” said a fan.

Rolling Loud CEO and Co-Founder Matt Zingler told 7News that, for the 10th anniversary, the performers and their surprise guests will be unmatched.

“Travis is a great one for us; he has an amazing production that he is doing for this event, so don’t miss that,” he said. “The special guests are going to be unmatched this year. Carti has some stuff in store for us.”

To make this year’s festival the biggest to date, Zingler said, Travis Scott may have a huge surprise during his set on Saturday.

“There is also something being shot at the actual concert. I’m not going to give a full leak to it yet,” said Zingler.

Several streets around the Hard Rock Stadium are blocked off, causing higher amounts of traffic in the area.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

2024 Rolling Loud Miami

Dec. 13-15

Hard Rock Stadium

347 Don Shula Drive

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

rollingloud.com/miami2024

