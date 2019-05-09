Rolling Loud hip-hop fest to kick off at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Vibrant, inclusive and star-studded, the world’s largest hip-hop festival is almost ready to roll in South Florida.

Rolling Loud is set to kick off Friday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

“We’re super excited to be coming back to Hard Rock Stadium, here in Miami Gardens,” said Tariq Cherif, the festival’s co-founder, “and a fun fact, this is the first time in history that Rolling Loud has ever returned to the same venue for the second time in a row.”

The world-class music event started in Bayfront Park as a one-day concert back in 2015, but over the last five years, it has blossomed into a three-day festival.

“You have some of the biggest stars in hip-hop coming. You have thousands and thousands of people excited to come to my hometown, Miami Gardens,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert III. “Rolling Loud is a show I wanted here in Miami Gardens. I wanted it here at Hard Rock Stadium.”

Organizers said they do not take the festival’s success for granted.

“Rolling Loud has been successful because of the people,” said Cherif. “We are nothing without all the fans that buy the tickets and show up year after year.”

The three-stage layout will see some major play, like headliners Migos and Cardi B, who are expected to take center stage Friday night.

Alongside these big names, concertgoers will see some homegrown South Florida talent like Rick Ross and many, many more.

For more information and tickets to the 2019 Rolling Loud, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.