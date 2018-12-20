Roll into Christmas with Bayskate Holiday Boogie at Bayfront Park

Christmas is Tuesday, and we’re rolling into the holiday weekend. While some fight those last minute shopping crowds, others will chill on eight wheels with cool music and lots of fun.

Feel like busting a move?

Roll on over to the Bayskate Holiday Boogie, a giant outdoor skating rink at Bayfront Park.

Alex Macias, co-organizer: “We took advantage of the holidays and thought it was the perfect time to get out there and kind of give it a holiday twist.”

It was supposed to be a three-day event starting Thursday night, but…

Alex Macias: “This year, we really shot for a multi-day event for the first time. Unfortunately, we’re expecting some little nasty weather coming through tonight, so we had to cancel Thursday, but we’ll be back tomorrow night for opening night all the way through Saturday night.”

And it’s free!

Alex Macias: “People can expect a real, authentic Miami experience that’s truly inclusive.”

The event has two skating sessions.

Alex Macias: “There’s usually an earlier session. It’s a little bit more family-friendly, great for the kids, great for all ages. As the night progresses, it gets a little bit more loud, it gets a little bit more fun and the adult crowd starts kind of taking over.”

Now, you can wear whatever your heart desires this weekend.

Marcos Macias, co-organizer: “People could come in whatever their holiday funk attire feels right. It’s Miami, so expect the unexpected.”

Food and drinks will be on sale, and there will be plenty of beats for you to skate to.

Alex Macias: “It gives really the best of our culture, our food, our music, and kind of in a space that I think is underused.”

So lace up your skates, grab a partner and hit the roller rink.

Marcos Macias: “It’s really just an entire day of outdoor wellness and holiday spirit.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Bayskate Holiday Boogie (at Bayfront Park)

302 N. Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, Florida 33132

https://www.facebook.com/bayskatemiami/

