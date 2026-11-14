PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Hundreds of fans set a Guinness World Record at the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps Friday as the largest gathering of people dressed as Rocky Balboa.

The record was set with 570 people Friday, breaking the previous mark of 250.

The gathering is part of “Rocky Season,” a citywide celebration marking 50 years since the original film.

Participants rocked the signature Rocky look: gray sweatsuits, black beanies, boxing gloves and plenty of grit and determination. They gathered at the steps made famous by Sylvester Stallone’s character.

“You can’t do the Rocky thing anywhere but Philly,” Amanda Larsen, who came from Missouri, said. “You have to do it here.”

“I love ‘Rocky’ and want to be in the Guinness Book of World Records,” Peter Cirina said.

“I love ‘Rocky.’ I grew up watching the movies. My mom is a superfan,” Tyler Batt said, “so she said she’s got a ticket, so I’m here.”

“It’s going to be awesome just to be a part of history,” Kevin Yacovetti said. “‘Rocky,’ it’s been forever. They keep going on with the series. You can’t beat it.”

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