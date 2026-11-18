MIAMI (WSVN) - Some fans who came to South Florida to celebrate the release of “Grand Theft Auto: VI” have been enamored by the city’s cross-promotions with the popular video game franchise.

Edgar Flores and his dad traveled from Orlando to Miami to mark Thursday’s release of GTA VI, Rockstar Games’ first main series launch since 2013, and see how much Vice City compares to the real deal.

“Exploring the city, trying to act like the character, I have been recording videos; I have been having fun,” said Flores’ dad.

Their trip to South Florida also coincides with the Miami Heat’s Wednesday night home game against the Milwaukee Bucks. In one of the splashiest cross-promotional efforts, the Heat partnered with Rockstar to host “A Night in Vice City,” featuring several activities in and around the Kaseya Center for fans.

The team shared a glimpse of the special Vice City hardwood court that will be used just for that game.

Two fans have already said they were impressed by the design.

“Oh, what? They did it pink and blue? With the Heat? Oh, that’s lit,” said Flores.

The pair already got a preview of what awaits fans heading to downtown for Wednesday’s game: a line of luxury GTA VI-inspired vehicles parked outside the arena.

Once the doors open at 5 p.m., Heat Nation will find a slew of unique Vice City merchandise at the team store.

“Our in-house apparel brand, Court Culture, designed a collection for this specific moment. This collection is bold. There are statement pieces, but there are also very subtle and lifestyle pieces that you can wear both in and outside the arena,” said Nicole Goehring, the Heat’s director of retail marketing.

While there’s plenty of intrigue at the Heat’s home, Rockstar Games paid close attention to several corners of South Florida.

Developers toured sections of Miami, the Florida Keys and even flew over the Everglades to get a feel for the game’s atmosphere and the culture they wanted to recreate.

“I think they did a tremendous job documenting, very accurately, Ocean Drive in particular. I looked, I saw buildings from all over the Miami area that I recognized,” said Julie Fornary for the Miami Design Preservation League.

“I visited seven places that are going to be in the game, and it was so amazing,” said Flores’ dad.

Meanwhile, back at the Kaseya Center, the Flores family told 7News the Heat’s special GTA VI night will be a great backdrop to the eve of the highly anticipated midnight release.

“I am going to watch it if I can. If not, I am just waiting for the game to drop,” said Flores.

The timing couldn’t be better, as the game against the Bucks will also be the first time Heat star Giannis Antetokounmpo plays against his former team after being traded to Miami in a blockbuster offseason deal.

Several former Heat players will also be playing their first game as visitors in Miami, including Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.