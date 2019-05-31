‘Rocketman’ tells the story of Elton John’s tough childhood and rise to stardom

“Rocketman” comes out today, and everyone who’s not jazzed about “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” is talking about it. Even if you’re not a fan of Elton John, the music, the costumes, and his story is so engaging, it will make you a fan. I personally broke the Deco Drive bank to fly to London and dish with the cast.

Taron Egerton (as Elton John): “The problem is you never understood me and what I have to go through!”

“Rocketman” is a movie that will make you feel something.

Dexter Fletcher, director: “It’s brilliant when it does. It’s like, ‘Wow!'”

It’s a story about Elton John’s tough childhood, toxic relationships and rise to international stardom.

Dexter Fletcher: “He’s a survivor, you know.”

Kit Conner (as Older Reggie): “Mom, my piano teacher thinks I’m good enough for a scholarship at the Royal Academy of Music.”

Dexter Fletcher: “And Elton’s childhood was really complicated, and I wanted to look at that and say, ‘It’s hard for everybody.'”

Even if you’re the biggest rock star in the world.

Dexter Fletcher: “He’s convinced he’s this bitch. That’s what the song is about the bitch is back, and he’s convinced that’s who he is, and he thinks that’s always who he’s been. It’s OK to be the kid that you were and be unhappy and upset by things …”

Lynn Martinez: “And create a new you!”

Dexter Fletcher: “Yes, exactly!”

Elton creates a new him through costumes, which are over the top.

Lynn Martinez: “You’re in sequence, in platforms and feathers and underwear, what was your favorite thing?”

Taron Egerton: “I like different things for different reasons.”

Taron Egerton becomes Elton, including singing his songs so well, you forget he’s an actor and says the clothing helped him transform.

Taron Egerton: “So like the orange neo-prim number, and the very subtle reimagining of Elton John’s Dodger Stadium outfit. Yeah it’s kind of elevated, but it’s cool you know, it’s rock ‘n’ roll.”

The uber Elton stuff is unforgettable, which is the point.

Taron Egerton: “Those things are so empowering to wear. They’re so … you feel supercharged to wear them, so they’re like a superhero costume.”

Lynn Martinez: “You felt different wearing them?”

Taron Egerton: “Totally. Clothing totally changes the way you feel and move.”

As the costumes help Elton deal with his shyness, his music helps him deal with life, and by the end of the movie, the audience is left with a better understanding of this musical legend.

Taron Egerton: “I would love for people to fall in love with Elton all over again and his music and revisit his music.”

“Rocketman” is in theaters now.

