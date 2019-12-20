Rocker Bret Michaels teams up with charity to bring toys, supplies to Bahamas

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (WSVN) — Rock star Brett Michaels has teamed up with a charity organization to deliver relief to the Bahamas, just in time for the holidays.

It has been three months since Hurricane Dorian swept across the island nation, and with Christmas around the corner, families are still in dire need of support.

Enter Michaels, known for his style and vocal abilities, who chose to put his celebrity to good use in the spirit of the holidays.

“This is the truth. This is my absolute first time there,” said Michaels.

The Poison frontman joined forces with the Paradise Fund to deliver supplies to 200 families in hurricane-ravaged Abaco Island.

“Really, it’s the spirit of Christmas, to bring joy cheer and, obviously, presents to kids who would otherwise probably not be able to celebrate Christmas,” said Kent Anderson, the president of the Paradise Fund.

Michaels joined organization members to pack winter clothes, books, school supplies, toys and Christmas trees.

7News captured Michaels giving a tree to Emma and her family in Lake Worth.

“You’re the rock star today. I got you and your mom and everyone something real special,” Michaels said to Emma.

Emma had moved to Lantana with her sister after the disaster. She is just one of thousands who lost their homes to the storm.

“It wasn’t even a house anymore. There was literally nothing left. It was incredible,” said Michaels, “and then you’re displaced your life, and as a kid.”

On Friday, Emma took flight with Michaels to return home for good, but not without a special gift.

“I brought them a custom guitar for them to have,” said Michaels. “Hopefully Emma will learn how to play it.”

Michaels was this year’s grand marshal at the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade. 7 will be airing the Winterfest Boat Parade Special on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m., as well as Christmas Day at 5 a.m. and noon.

