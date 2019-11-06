Rock Spa and K’Alma Spa offer relief from holiday stress

The holidays bring joy, happiness, togetherness — and lots of stress. Let’s be honest. There’s so much going on with family and friends this time of year, feeling overwhelmed is no surprise. Deco found a pair of spas that’ll soothe the stress right out of you.

Inside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, the new Rock Spa & Salon is playing your song.

Drew Schlesinger, Rock Spa & Salon: “Rock Spa is one of the best spas you will ever, ever see.”

He’s not bragging. This place is loaded with luxury.

Drew Schlesinger: “Twenty-one treatment rooms, but in the middle is a 10,000-square-foot sort-of park with a regular pool — cold plunge, hot plunge.”

The goal of the spa is to pamper and please you.

Drew Schlesinger: “So maybe you have a beautiful stone massage, and then after that, you know, we bring in champagne or fruit.”

Here, relaxation is rule No. 1. There are couches and day beds just for that purpose.

Drew Schlesinger: “We have a crystal room which is filled with Himalayan salt, so it’s a mineral therapy.”

You can even get some styling done at the salon.

Rock Spa is the perfect place to unwind.

Drew Schlesinger: “For someone to come in, even for a two-hour period, just to detox and relax. There just isn’t a better place.”

At K’Alma Spa in South Beach’s Hotel Victor, crystals are the key to feeling and looking great.

Anastasia, “K’Alma Spa: “We are actually the first Peruvian crystal color therapy healing spa in the U.S.”

Cool, right? These stones will work their magic on you.

Anastasia: “It has such an amazing energy, healing properties that really help everybody.”

Walk in through the gate, and a smudge greeting awaits you.

Once in your robe, you wander down the crystal-lined chakra pathway.

Anastasia: “The guests have an opportunity to sit under each crystal, so whichever crystal calls out to them, that’s the one where they sit and re-energize themselves.”

Now you’re ready for some of the Peruvian treatments — like the quinoa power facial.

Anastasia: “Quinoa is a very important element in Peru. We incorporated that ingredient into a treatment that really helps the skin in anti-wrinkle, in smoothing it out.”

The full-body, anti-aging gold mask will make you feel priceless.

Anastasia: “The gold, the nano comes from Peru. It’s a firming mask that tightens the skin.”

Crystal wands remove any excess oils that linger.

Casey, guest: “The spa was amazing. As soon as you walked in, you could feel the energy from all the crystals.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Rock Spa & Salon

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

1 Seminole Way

Hollywood, FL 33314

866-502-7529

https://www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com/amenities/rock-spa-and-salon

K’Alma Spa

Hotel Victor

1144 Ocean Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-534-5555

http://kalmaspas.com/

