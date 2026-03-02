LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. (WSVN) - Disney’s Hollywood Studios has officially closed the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith.

For over 25 years, the iconic roller coaster has featured the rock band behind “Dude (Looks Like a Lady)” and “Janie’s Got a Gun.”

On its final day Sunday, the coaster posted wait times of 115 minutes, longer than any attraction at Walt Disney World.

The roller coaster will be rebranded to feature the Muppets and is scheduled to reopen this summer.

