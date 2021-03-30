Rock ‘n’ roll singer’s Italian restaurant in Fort Lauderdale is turning heads

What do you get when you mix fancy with funky? You get a restaurant that’s turning heads in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village. This place is changing the art of fine dining with a heavy dose of rock ’n’ roll.

That’s Rino Cerbone, front man of the hard-rocking SoFlo band, Stellar Revival, and that’s the same guy jamming at Heritage, his Fort Lauderdale Italian restaurant.

Rino loves making music and meals.

Chef Rino Cerbone, Heritage: “When you’re writing a song, you want to come from the most honest and sincere place. When you’re making, a dish it’s the same thing. If you’re trying to force something, people read it off a plate right away, and they know that’s its not authentic, and they kinda feel the vibe.”

It’s all oldies but goodies at Heritage.

Old favorites served up with a new twist.

Rino Cerbone: “I’m trying to take the oldest recipes i have from my parents, my grandparents and all the techniques I learned along the way, and kind of present them in a new modern way of eating.”

Lana Hargrove, customer: “It’s a great ambiance, the whole feeling of it. I love when I come here, I feel like I’m getting a whole family meal at home.”

Opening a restaurant in Fort Lauderdale’s artsy Flagler Village was a no-brainer for this home boy.

Rino Cerbone: “I wanted to stay somewhere local. I was thinking about doing it in Miami, but I’m from this area, so it was smart to come over here to Fort Lauderdale.”

Heritage has kicked up the neighborhood’s eating experience with unexpected appetizers, like black mushroom arancini or razor baked clams.

The food may be fancy, but the vibe is definitely chill.

Rino Cerbone: “Everybody thinks white tablecloth is fine dining. That’s really not it. It’s more casual fine dining.”

Want to keep your overhead low? Check out a specialty pizza.

If you’re in the mood to bust your budget on a big meal, pasta Bolognese and a squash blossom appetizer will do the job. It’s up to you.

Alexia, customer: “This place is my favorite place of all time. I’m here weekly. The best place in Fort Lauderdale, unbelievable.”

Whether it’s a gig or a typical night at the restaurant, for Rino, it’s always showtime.

FOR MORE INFO:

Heritage Fort Lauderdale

903 NE Fifth Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

954-635-2335

www.heritageftl.com

