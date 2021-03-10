Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy give sneak peek of ‘The Masked Singer’ season five

The mystery. The intrigue. The star power!

“The Masked Singer” is back, and the show has some nifty tricks up its sleeve for season five.

Judges Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy are giving us a sneak peek.

Game-changer!

This season of “The Masked Singer” includes a major twist. Wildcard contestants will be crashing the competition.

Robin Thicke: “Then the other contestants, they can hear them singing the other side of the wall, it gets their nerves up. It makes them more competitive.”

And there’s Clue-dle Doo, another masked celeb who’ll give out hints.

Jenny McCarthy: “Little did I know he’s more of a disruptor.”

Robin Thicke: “Yes.”

Jenny McCarthy: “He likes to mess with us.”

Robin Thicke: “He is a problem.”

Jenny McCarthy: “He is a problem.”

Rest assured, we’ll be getting even more celebrities this season.

Jenny McCarthy: “When I’ve interviewed people over the years, while the show’s been on, they always say, like, I’m going to do it someday, I can’t wait to do it someday. There’s so many celebrities. And because they have kids, they want to surprise their kids.”

Guest host Niecy Nash kicks off the season. She filled in while Nick Cannon recovered from COVID.

Robin Thicke: “She jumped right in and just took over, you know, I mean, Nick is the best and he’s, he’s our brother. And we were lucky to have him back halfway through the season. But Niecy is just a pro at everything she does. She owns it.”

And the judges are staying consistent with some of their guesses. We’re looking at you, Jenny.

Robin Thicke: “She hasn’t gone a season without guessing Jamie Foxx and season five is no different. So tune in and find out who Jenny thinks Jamie Foxx is this year!”

Mask and you shall receive, folks.

Group A begins the battle for the Golden Mask trophy tonight!

Maybe Clue-dle Doo will end up being Jamie Foxx.

