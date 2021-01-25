Rob Lowe, ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ crew deal with volcano eruption in new episode

Rob Lowe is back on a new season of “9-1-1: Lone Star,” and he’s ready for an eruption.

The heat is on for the stars of “9-1-1: Lone Star,” and not just heat. Lava, because they’re dealing with an erupting volcano in Austin!

Rob Lowe: “The thing that I really love, and that keeps me pumped up going to work every morning, is that I’m playing a first responder, because they’re real heroes. They’re not Marvel characters. They exist, and they’re heroes.”

Rob Lowe (as Capt. Owen Strand): “I don’t want any surprises.”

Rob Lowe says he’s he’s proud to play Capt. Owen Strand.

Rob Lowe: “I live in Santa Barbara, and four years ago, we had one-in-500-year fires and one-in-1,500-year floods, within two weeks of each other. I had first responders camping and living in my backyard. I’ve seen up close what they do, I’ve seen up close why they do it, what it means to them, and I’m grateful to them for saving my community.”

Rob’s also glad to be on set with his former “West Wing” co-star Lisa Edelstein, who plays his ex-wife.

Rob Lowe: “Walking on the set and seeing her, it almost felt like that very first day in 1999 where we were making this little little pilot called ‘The West Wing,’ and it was really fun to see her again.”

Rob Lowe (as Capt. Owen Strand): “We got one last chance to turn the tide.”

You can catch “9-1-1: Lone Star” Mondays at 9 p.m., right here on 7.

