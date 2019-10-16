Roasted Vegetable Panini/ Chef MN Cafe, Fort Lauderdale

(WSVN) - A healthy meal doesn’t have to be without flavor. To prove it, a South Florida chef prepares a meal that’ll have your family eating their veggies and asking for more. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Michael Nichols

The Restaurant: Chef MN Cafe, Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: Grilled Vegetable Panini

Ingredients:

1 square of focaccia bread

3 slices of grilled zucchini

1/4 roasted red bell pepper

1/4 cup herbed goat cheese

1/4 cup of tomato jam (recipe below)

extra virgin olive oil

Tomato jam:

1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes

1/4 cup fresh basil

1/8 cup balsamic vinegar

1/2 extra virgin olive oil

salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

For tomato jam: add ingredients to food processor and blend until ingredients form a jam consistency.

For panini:

Spread focaccia with jam and goat cheese. Top with zucchini and bell pepper. Brush both sides of panini with olive oil. Press in a panini press until focaccia gets crispy.

Serves:

1 per person. Serve with salad on side.

Chef MN Cafe

100 SE 3rd Ave #500

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33394

954-900-2199

http://chefmn.com/

