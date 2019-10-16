Roasted Vegetable Panini/ Chef MN Cafe, Fort Lauderdale

(WSVN) - A healthy meal doesn’t have to be without flavor. To prove it, a South Florida chef prepares a meal that’ll have your family eating their veggies and asking for more. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Michael Nichols
The Restaurant: Chef MN Cafe, Fort Lauderdale
The Dish: Grilled Vegetable Panini
Ingredients:
1 square of focaccia bread
3 slices of grilled zucchini
1/4 roasted red bell pepper
1/4 cup herbed goat cheese
1/4 cup of tomato jam (recipe below)
extra virgin olive oil
Tomato jam:
1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes
1/4 cup fresh basil
1/8 cup balsamic vinegar
1/2 extra virgin olive oil
salt and fresh ground pepper to taste
Method of Preparation:
For tomato jam: add ingredients to food processor and blend until ingredients form a jam consistency.
For panini:
Spread focaccia with jam and goat cheese. Top with zucchini and bell pepper. Brush both sides of panini with olive oil. Press in a panini press until focaccia gets crispy.
Serves:
1 per person. Serve with salad on side.
Chef MN Cafe
100 SE 3rd Ave #500
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33394
954-900-2199
http://chefmn.com/
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.