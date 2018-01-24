Roasted Salmon with Tri-Color Cauliflower and Savoy Cabbage/The Strand Bar & Grill

A recipe to help you eat your veggies. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys!

The Chef: Stephen Ullrich

The Restaurant: The Strand Bar & Grill, Miami Beach

The Dish: Roasted Salmon with Tri-Color Cauliflower and Savoy Cabbage

Ingredients:

1 head of white cauliflower

4-6 salmon portions, skin off (6-7oz)

3 head of tri color cauliflower (1 green, 1 purple, 1 yellow)

2 pieces of savoy cabbage

1 tablespoon un-salted butter

3 tablespoon grapeseed oil

1 qt vegetable stock

1/2 pint heavy cream

1 Spanish onion

2 cloves garlic

1 bunch chives, parsley, tarragon & chervil – chopped

1 oz caviar (bowfin or white sturgeon) – optional

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon sherry vinegar

Method of Preparation:

Cauliflower Sauce:

Cut Spanish onion, garlic cloves and white cauliflower as finely as possible. In a pot add the butter and 1 tablespoon of grapeseed oil and let it melt and come up in temperature. Add the onion and the garlic and cook until translucent. Add white cauliflower and sweat out for 5 minutes. Add the vegetable stock and heavy cream and cook on low simmer for 20 minutes season with 1 big pinch of salt. Once the time is over add the ingredients to a blender and puree until smooth. The sauce will have a soup consistency. Let rest on the side of the heat.

Salmon:

Season portions liberally with salt. Add oil to a non-stick pan and sear the fish on medium heat for 6 minutes. Finish cooking in 350 degree oven for 4 minutes.

Tri-color Cauliflower:

Cut the tricolor cauliflower into ¼ inch pieces and season with salt. Heat up a sauté pan with 1 tablespoon of grapeseed oil and on high heat, roast the cauliflower. After 3 minutes place sauté pan in a 350 degree oven for 4 minutes.

Savoy cabbage:

Cut cabbage into long thin ribbons and sauté in a hot pan quickly with the remaining 1 tablespoon of grapeseed oil. Add the chopped herbs and the sherry vinegar and set aside.

To Plate:

Place tri-color cauliflower in center of plate. Add cabbage over the cauliflower and place roasted salmon on top. Add caviar to finished cauliflower sauce and drizzle over salmon. Garnish with remaining chopped herbs.

Serves: 4-6

Serving Suggestion: Nik Weis Urban Reisling

The Strand Bar & Grill

(inside Carillon Miami Wellness Resort)

6801 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33141

(305) 514-7474

www.thestrandmiami.com

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.