It’s holiday party time and if you’re looking for a little something that’s quick and easy, we’ve got you covered. That’s what is cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
I’ve got an excellent little party treat for you today, we’re making some roasted pepper poppers — really, really easy.
Ingredients:
1 package of multi-colored baby bell peppers
1 container of soft herbed cheese (your favorite)
2 tbs. chopped parsley (garnish)
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
- With a pairing knife, cut off the tops of the bell peppers and then carefully clean out the inside, so they’re clean and hollow.
- Take spoonfulls of your favorite soft herbed cheese and fill up the peppers about 3/4 full.
- Put them topside up in a Bundt pan, so the peppers stand up and the cheese doesn’t melt out.
- Bake for 25-30 minutes, until the cheese if melty and the peppers are soft.
- Garnish with chopped parsley.
Enjoy!
