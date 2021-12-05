It’s holiday party time and if you’re looking for a little something that’s quick and easy, we’ve got you covered. That’s what is cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

I’ve got an excellent little party treat for you today, we’re making some roasted pepper poppers — really, really easy.

Ingredients:

1 package of multi-colored baby bell peppers

1 container of soft herbed cheese (your favorite)

2 tbs. chopped parsley (garnish)

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

With a pairing knife, cut off the tops of the bell peppers and then carefully clean out the inside, so they’re clean and hollow.

Take spoonfulls of your favorite soft herbed cheese and fill up the peppers about 3/4 full.

Put them topside up in a Bundt pan, so the peppers stand up and the cheese doesn’t melt out.

Bake for 25-30 minutes, until the cheese if melty and the peppers are soft.

Garnish with chopped parsley.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.