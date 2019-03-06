Roasted Oysters/ AND Fish Kitchen & Bar, Pompano Beach

(WSVN) - You will need to brush up on your oyster-shucking skills to enjoy tonight’s simple dish. It’s time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Eric Kaszubinski
The Restaurant: AND Fish Kitchen & Bar, Pompano Beach
The Dish: Roasted Oysters
Ingredients:
6 each Blue Point Oysters
1/2 oz. pickled shallots
Ingredients for ‘nduja butter:
8 oz. butter, room temp
1 tsp. shallots, minced
6 oz. ‘nduja sausage (andouille is good substitute)
1 oz. Sherry wine vinegar
1/4 tsp. Kosher salt
pinch of black pepper
Method of Preparation for ‘nduja butter:
- Place shallots in sauté pan with sherry, salt, and pepper, and reduce liquid over low heat until the pan is dry.
- Place butter and ‘nduja in a mixing bowl and whip ingredients together.
- Add shallot mixture and place completed mixture in a container until you are ready to use.
Method of Preparation:
- Clean oyster prior to opening and rinse under cold water.
- Open oyster and loosen meat from muscle.
- Place a teaspoon of ‘nduja butter in each oyster on top of the meat.
- Place in oven to roast for 10 minutes.
To plate:
- Remove from oven and place on plate.
- Top with pickled shallots.
Serves: 1
Serving Suggestion: Francis Ford Coppola Director’s Cut Chardonnay
AND Fish Kitchen & Bar
Fort Lauderdale Marriott Pompano Beach Resort & Spa
1200 N Ocean Blvd.
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
954-782-0100
