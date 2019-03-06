Roasted Oysters/ AND Fish Kitchen & Bar, Pompano Beach

(WSVN) - You will need to brush up on your oyster-shucking skills to enjoy tonight’s simple dish. It’s time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Eric Kaszubinski

The Restaurant: AND Fish Kitchen & Bar, Pompano Beach

The Dish: Roasted Oysters

Ingredients:

6 each Blue Point Oysters

1/2 oz. pickled shallots

Ingredients for ‘nduja butter:

8 oz. butter, room temp

1 tsp. shallots, minced

6 oz. ‘nduja sausage (andouille is good substitute)

1 oz. Sherry wine vinegar

1/4 tsp. Kosher salt

pinch of black pepper

Method of Preparation for ‘nduja butter:

Place shallots in sauté pan with sherry, salt, and pepper, and reduce liquid over low heat until the pan is dry.

Place butter and ‘nduja in a mixing bowl and whip ingredients together.

Add shallot mixture and place completed mixture in a container until you are ready to use.

Method of Preparation:

Clean oyster prior to opening and rinse under cold water.

Open oyster and loosen meat from muscle.

Place a teaspoon of ‘nduja butter in each oyster on top of the meat.

Place in oven to roast for 10 minutes.

To plate:

Remove from oven and place on plate.

Top with pickled shallots.

Serves: 1

Serving Suggestion: Francis Ford Coppola Director’s Cut Chardonnay

AND Fish Kitchen & Bar

Fort Lauderdale Marriott Pompano Beach Resort & Spa

1200 N Ocean Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

954-782-0100

