(WSVN) - This hearty chicken dish aims to cluck above the competition at a special South Beach Wine & Food Festival event. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Josh Gripper

The Restaurant: The Dutch at the W South Beach

South Beach Wine & Food Festival Event: Chicken Coupe at the W Hotel South Beach

Date: Saturday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m.

The Dish: Roasted Chicken with Butternut Squash Puree and Beluga Lentils

Roasted Chicken Ingredients:

2 each airline cut chicken breasts

2 cloves garlic

½ stick butter

2 sprigs

salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Season the chicken breast with salt and pepper.

Heat a sauté pan with canola oil. Add the chicken skin side down when the oil starts to smoke. Place the chicken in the oven.

Check the chicken after 15 minutes. If the skin is golden brown, flip the chicken over and add the rosemary and garlic.

Continue cooking until the chicken is completely cooked through.

Beluga Lentils Ingredients:

1 cup lentils

¼ cup olive oil

2 cloves garlic, chopped

¼ cup carrot, diced

¼ cup celery, diced

¼ cup onion, diced

4 cups chicken stock

salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Add oil to a medium pot and heat until very warm. Add the garlic, carrot, celery, and onion.

Cook on medium heat until the vegetables are tender (about 5-7 minutes).

Add the lentils and chicken stock. Bring the mixture to a boil and lower to a simmer.

Continue cooking for 30 minutes until the lentils are al dente. Season it with salt and pepper to taste.

Butternut Squash Puree Ingredients:

2 each butternut squash

¼ cup thyme

1 stick butter

2 tablespoons salt

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut the squash in half lengthwise. Remove the seeds. Place the squash in a roasting pan.

Cut the butter into cubes and place it on top of the squash. Season the squash with salt. Place the thyme on top of the salt. Cover it with foil.

Place it in the oven and roast for 1 hour or until the squash is fork tender.

Remove the flesh from the squash and puree in a food processor until smooth.

Red Wine Sauce Ingredients:

2 cups red wine

¼ cup sugar

1 cup chicken stock

1 each shallot

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

salt to taste

Method of Preparation:

Bring the red wine to a boil. Simmer for 3 minutes to cool out the alcohol.

Add the remaining ingredients. Return to a boil. Lower to a simmer.

Reduce the mixture until it coats the back of a spoon. Season with salt to taste.

Extra Ingredients for Plating:

red radicchio for garnishing

red grapes for garnishing

To Plate:

Place the squash puree off center on the plate. Add the lentils on top of the puree.

Place the chicken on top of the lentils. Glaze the chicken with the red wine sauce.

Garnish with a few leaves of radicchio and red grapes.

Serves: 1-2

The Dutch Miami

2201 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-938-3111

http://thedutchmiami.com/

https://sobewff.org/coupe/

