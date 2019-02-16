(WSVN) - This hearty chicken dish aims to cluck above the competition at a special South Beach Wine & Food Festival event. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Josh Gripper
The Restaurant: The Dutch at the W South Beach
South Beach Wine & Food Festival Event: Chicken Coupe at the W Hotel South Beach
Date: Saturday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m.
The Dish: Roasted Chicken with Butternut Squash Puree and Beluga Lentils
Roasted Chicken Ingredients:
2 each airline cut chicken breasts
2 cloves garlic
½ stick butter
2 sprigs
salt and pepper to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Season the chicken breast with salt and pepper.
- Heat a sauté pan with canola oil. Add the chicken skin side down when the oil starts to smoke. Place the chicken in the oven.
- Check the chicken after 15 minutes. If the skin is golden brown, flip the chicken over and add the rosemary and garlic.
- Continue cooking until the chicken is completely cooked through.
Beluga Lentils Ingredients:
1 cup lentils
¼ cup olive oil
2 cloves garlic, chopped
¼ cup carrot, diced
¼ cup celery, diced
¼ cup onion, diced
4 cups chicken stock
salt and pepper to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Add oil to a medium pot and heat until very warm. Add the garlic, carrot, celery, and onion.
- Cook on medium heat until the vegetables are tender (about 5-7 minutes).
- Add the lentils and chicken stock. Bring the mixture to a boil and lower to a simmer.
- Continue cooking for 30 minutes until the lentils are al dente. Season it with salt and pepper to taste.
Butternut Squash Puree Ingredients:
2 each butternut squash
¼ cup thyme
1 stick butter
2 tablespoons salt
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut the squash in half lengthwise. Remove the seeds. Place the squash in a roasting pan.
- Cut the butter into cubes and place it on top of the squash. Season the squash with salt. Place the thyme on top of the salt. Cover it with foil.
- Place it in the oven and roast for 1 hour or until the squash is fork tender.
- Remove the flesh from the squash and puree in a food processor until smooth.
Red Wine Sauce Ingredients:
2 cups red wine
¼ cup sugar
1 cup chicken stock
1 each shallot
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
salt to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Bring the red wine to a boil. Simmer for 3 minutes to cool out the alcohol.
- Add the remaining ingredients. Return to a boil. Lower to a simmer.
- Reduce the mixture until it coats the back of a spoon. Season with salt to taste.
Extra Ingredients for Plating:
red radicchio for garnishing
red grapes for garnishing
To Plate:
- Place the squash puree off center on the plate. Add the lentils on top of the puree.
- Place the chicken on top of the lentils. Glaze the chicken with the red wine sauce.
- Garnish with a few leaves of radicchio and red grapes.
Serves: 1-2
The Dutch Miami
2201 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
305-938-3111
http://thedutchmiami.com/
https://sobewff.org/coupe/
