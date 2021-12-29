(WSVN) - Florida’s winter season may not be like the rest of the country, but you can still dig into a hearty winter time meal.That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Josh Elliott

The Restaurant: Orno, Coral Gables

The Dish: Roasted Calabaza Squash

Ingredients:

Cinnamon

Cumin

Ginger

Cardamom

Chili powder

Olive oil

Salt

Cranberries

Toasted hazelnuts

Roasted shallots

Orange juice

Marjoram

Rosemary

Squash

Method of Preparation:

Season the calabaza with cinnamon, cumin, ginger, cardamom and chili powder.

Pour some olive oil on the squash. Sprinkle some salt, then put the squash in the oven.

Set your oven to 425 degrees. Let the squash roast for about 20 minutes.

Poach the cranberries in the sugar water.

Add the toasted hazelnuts and roasted shallots in the oven until they darken. Then, cook them in olive oil on the low setting.

Finish with fresh squeezed orange juice and some fresh marjoram. Add a little amount of rosemary.

Add the finished roasted squash to the bowl and toss it all together.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.