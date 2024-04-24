(WSVN) - RITZ is celebrating its limited-edition “Buttery-er” flavored crackers with a golden twist: one lucky fan will win a 24-karat gold bar valued at $100,000.

Starting May 1, cracker enthusiasts can enter the contest by posting a TikTok video using the special “Live Buttery-er” effect. Participants are encouraged to showcase how they add a touch of extravagance to everyday moments, embodying the Live Buttery-er motto. Entries must tag @theritzcrackersofficial and include the hashtags #livebutteryer and #RITZcontest.

The gold bar, crafted by New York City jeweler Greg Yüna, is designed to resemble a traditional stick of butter, which is supposed to reflect the flavor of the crackers.

“”I’ve always loved working with gold for its power to automatically bring any concept to an elevated space,” said Yüna in a news release. “So, I immediately knew that this project was something that my team and I could execute and have fun with – because one thing we definitely know how to do, is to be extra. We were so pleased to turn this everyday essential into something luxurious and special, all inspired by the buttery flavor of RITZ Crackers.”

The latest addition of RITZ crackers will be available at retailers nationwide starting April 29, starting at $4.29.

For those not on TikTok, an alternative mail-in entry is available. Details on the contest, which runs until May 20, can be found on the RITZ promotional website.

Fans can also check out behind-the-scenes content of the gold bar’s creations by visiting Yüna’s Instagram page.

