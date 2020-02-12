Ritz-Carlton, South Beach shows off ultimate touch-up after renovations

Who doesn’t love a good makeover every once in a while? One SoFlo hotel has gotten the ultimate touch-up, and Deco’s taking you inside the big reveal.

It’s a new day at the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach.

After two and a half years, the iconic hotel is finally back in business.

Sase Gjorsovski, The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach: “Ritz-Carlton, South Beach closed for renovations in 2017 after damages we sustained from Hurricane Irma. ”

The Ritz is totally embracing the idea of “new year, new me.” Everything’s fresh and fabulous, from the restaurants to the pool deck.

But there’s one thing returning guests are sure to recognize.

Sase Gjorsovski: “As you walk through the doors of this hotel, you will see our featured curved wall, which was always there from the beginning, and has medallions on it. It’s beautiful.”

After checking in, head up to one of the newly renovated rooms. These suites is perfect for kicking back with a bestie. and it comes with a view like no other.

Diani Bairut, guest: “The view from the room is breathtaking. You can’t compare anything to, you know, a perfect view of Miami Beach.”

Ready to embrace your inner foodie? The hotel’s restaurant, Fuego y Mar, is serving up Latin fusion with items like watermelon salad, crispy pork belly bites and lobster guacamole.

Diani Bairut: “The food was incredible. Everything was super fresh. We had a great lunch by the pool, and it’s been a lot of fun.”

And, speaking of the pool, who wouldn’t wanna spend the day lounging by the water?

Sase Gjorsovski: “One of the main features of our swimming pool is, it’s elevated, and it has an unobstructed view to the ocean.”

The hotel also has a different kind of watering hole for those who like to get their drink on. The Lapidus Bar by the lobby is mixing colorful cocktails served in fun glasses.

Cheers, ladies!

Diani Bairut: “I’d definitely love to come back. I feel relaxed, refreshed, and I had a great day with my best friend.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach

1 Lincoln Road

Miami Beach, FL 33139

786-276-4000

www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/miami/south-beach

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.