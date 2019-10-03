Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne opens Halloween pop-up bar for guests, locals to enjoy

We’re about to put a spell on you, but don’t worry, it’s the fun kind of spell. A SoFlo hotel is already in the Halloween spirit, and they want to help you get into a spooky mood as well!

Enter the House of Spells at your own risk.

A scary good time awaits you at the RUMBAR inside the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne.

Heather O’Dell, Ritz-Carlton: “The House of Spells is a Halloween pop-up bar that will be running through Nov. 1, ending with a spooktacular final event. It’s really an immersive for our guests. From the decorations, the music, the live entertainment on the weekends from Grupo Nostalgia.”

And they’ve got a special Halloween menu.

Uh, sir? Are, Are you OK? Hellllooooo?

Heather O’Dell: “The bites and cocktails are all Halloween-themed.”

Food options include the Tombstone flatbread, the Krakken Sea Creature Dip and Day of the Living Veg vegetable dip.

Then, you’ve got spirits like Witch’s Brew! Double, double, toil and trouble!

There’s also the Vampire Kiss served in a blood bag with vampire teeth, or a shot of pixie dust.

Olivia Moreiras, customer: “The pixie dust was magical to say the least. It was so sweet.”

All this, plus the servers and mixologists are fully in the full Halloween spirit.

Uh, guys. Stop staring at us like that.

Heather O’Dell: “We want our guests to feel like they’re transformed into a different world. We want you to feel like you’re almost in a witch’s lair.”

Seems like it’s working.

Olivia Moreiras: “This is a completely immersive experience. I have never experienced anything like this! I just feel like I’ve been transported to Halloween Town.”

You can check out the House of Spells every day from 3 p.m. to close. It’s open to guests and locals, too.

FOR MORE INFO:

House of Spells

RUMBAR

Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne

455 Grand Bay Drive

Miami, FL 33149

305-365-4500

www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/miami/key-biscayne/dining/dining-experiences/holiday

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.