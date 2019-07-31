Ritz-Carlton in Fort Lauderdale offers spa treatments inspired by Shark Week

There’s a national day for pretty much everything. Like, did you know today is Avocado Day? If you’re a shark, you get a whole week dedicated to you. Deco found a spot that’s celebrating Shark Week with a splash.

Have no fear — Shark Week is here! You don’t need to get up close and personal with “Jaws” himself to dive right in.

The Ritz-Carlton in Fort Lauderdale knows that even sharks need to mellow out sometimes, and there’s no better way to feel like you’re one with the ocean than with a wave of relaxation.

Tatiana Lora, director of public relations: “We are offering ocean-inspired therapies and a special Shark Week spa treatment menu that guests can book.”

Hitting the beach isn’t the only way to put your feet in the sand.

The spa’s Starfish and Sand pedicure is perfect for anyone looking to moisturize and exfoliate.

After applying a coconut milk foot mask, the nail tech wraps the feet and completely covers them.

Tatiana Lora: “The warm sand will then activate the moisturizer, providing more moisture and richness to your feet, which is all what we want, especially during the summer.”

Finish it off with the nail polish of your choice, and you’re good to go.

Looking for something more hands on? Go for the sea-toxifying massage.

This treatment uses ice-cold towels to promote wellness.

Tatiana Lora: “The ice mitts actually promotes circulation and moves the fluids in the body to help with continued drainage and eliminating toxins.”

Another option for Shark Week fans and ocean lovers is the Under the Sea wrap.

A special algae cream, or marine mud, is used to pamper the skin, then it’s time to tighten things up.

Tatiana Lora: “It’s a personalized wrap that helps soothe and exfoliate the body.”

And just in case you weren’t feeling zen enough, the finishing touch is a relaxing scalp massage.

Count. Us. In.

Customer: “I literally felt like the ‘Little Mermaid’ with it. It was so relaxing. Very different, but loved it.”

The spa’s Shark Week treatments are actually available all month long.

The proceeds will benefit the University of Miami’s Shark Research and Conservation Program.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale

1 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

954-465-2300

https://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/florida/fort-lauderdale/spa

