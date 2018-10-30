Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale offers happy hour, cocktail-inspired spa treatments

Happy hour is a time when folks get to blow off steam after work. There are lots of spots in town that have great food and happy hour drink deals, but we found a place where their happy hour cocktails taste great, and they get rid of work tension, too.

A spa day can be a perfect way to chill.

A nice drink doesn’t hurt, either.

So someone line up a Nobel Prize for the team at The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale for bringing them both together.

Tatiana Lora: “The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale is a beautiful oceanfront property. We have been here since 2008. We have a full service spa and salon, as well as a beautiful restaurant called Burlock Coast.”

And from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day, you’ll find happy hour specials in Burlock Coast and the Ritz spa.

Tatiana Lora: “Basically we took some of the favorite cocktails from Burlock Coast and transformed some of those cocktails into body treatments.”

Think of it this way: If you like Burlock Coast’s Strawberry Basil Martini, go for the Strawberry Basil Martini Treatment.

Tatiana Lora: “The cocktail begins with organic vodka, strawberry seeds, sugar and a rice bran oil exfoliator that is applied to reduce sun damage and replenish dehydrated skin.”

The Rum Punch Body Polish mixes rum and brown sugar body polish.

And the Caramel Bourbon Body Polish mixes bourbon with a caffeine and caramel exfoliator.

Tatiana Lora: “The Caramel Bourbon Body Polish has vitamin B, so a lot of attributes to replenish the skin.”

When you’re done with the spa versions, head to Burlock Coast for the real thing

Derna Greenberg, patron: “I think it’s wonderful. What a wonderful experience. You get to taste what you have on your body, too, all in one day.”

The happy hour spa treatments cost $129.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale

1 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

(954) 465-2300

http://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/florida/fort-lauderdale

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.