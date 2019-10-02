Risotto di Manzo/ La Griglia

(WSVN) - A flavorful steak dinner you won’t be whining about — not the way this chef makes it. It’s time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Jose Portillo

The Restaurant: La Griglia, Doral

The Dish: Risotto di Manzo

Ingredients:

8 oz Arborio rice

15 g Shallots

70 g Mushrooms

70 g Fresh tomatoes

2 tbsp Red wine reduced demi glace

40 g Parmesan cheese

4.5 oz Beef tenderloin

2 oz White wine

6 oz Beef stocks

Method of Preparation:

Place pan on lit stove, add the olive oil, then the shallots and allow to simmer for a minute.

Add the risotto, seal it by allowing it to stay on the pan and stir it for a minute.

Add white wine, reduce and add the beef broth.

Simmer for about 10 minutes or until rice is cooked, then add the butter, and Parmesan cheese. Stir to mix well.

For the tenderloin, season with salt, pepper and desired seasonings.

Heat frying pan, add olive oil, then seal the meat.

Add the tomatoes, shallots and mushrooms only, with reduced red wine, demiglace and beef broth.

Cook for about 5 minutes until vegetables are soft and meat is cooked.

To Plate:

Scoop risotto onto plate, create well in the center of risotto and top with beef tenderloin mix. Garnish with microgreens and olive oil.

La Griglia

11402 NW 41st Street

Doral, FL 33178

305-470-9262

www.lagrigliamiami.com

