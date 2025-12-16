HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Performers from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus put on “The Greatest Show on Earth” for patients in Hollywood.

Pediatric patients at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital were treated to a magical performance by the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, Monday afternoon.

Performers brought marvelous circus acts to those who can’t see them perform in person.

The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus are currently on tour in South Florida, with shows playing at the Kaseya Center in Miami from Jan. 9 to 11 and at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise from Jan. 23 to 25.

