HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Performers from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus put on “The Greatest Show on Earth” for patients in Hollywood.

Pediatric patients at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital were treated to a magical performance by the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, Monday afternoon.

Performers brought marvelous circus acts to those who can’t see them perform in person.

The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus are currently on tour in South Florida, with shows playing at the Kaseya Center in Miami from Jan. 9 to 11 and at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise from Jan. 23 to 25.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox