Rihanna says don’t expect her at the Super Bowl halftime show this year

(CNN) — Don’t expect to see Rihanna perform at the Super Bowl this year.

The singer is finishing an album and focusing on her fashion line instead, she told Entertainment Tonight. Working with Lizzo is also on her to do list.

“I still got an album to finish,” she said when asked about a half time performance at the big game. “You gonna ask me about Super Bowl? My fans about to have my neck.”

She was headed into her Savage X Fenty show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday when she also gave an update on the rest of her many projects.

“Whatever I do is gonna be confident, whether it’s the album, perfume, lingerie, makeup, or fashion,” she said after being asked when her album is coming out. “Y’all gonna have to wait. Navy, I’m so sorry.”

Rihanna reportedly passed on the opportunity to perform at the 2019 Super Bowl. The 2020 NFL championship is set to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Feb. 2.

