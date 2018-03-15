Rihanna criticizes Snapchat for joking about domestic violence

(CNN) — Rihanna does not think much of Snapchat’s apology for an advertisement that appeared to mock her domestic violence incident with her former boyfriend, Chris Brown.

The ad, for a game called “Would You Rather?”, featured photos of the two singers and asked users if they would “rather slap Rihanna or punch Chris Brown.”

Brown pleaded guilty in 2009 to assaulting Rihanna during an argument when they were dating.

The ad was removed earlier this week, and Snapchat released an apology to the BBC.

Is it just me, or is this ad that popped up on my Snapchat extremely tone deaf? Like what were they thinking with this? pic.twitter.com/7kP9RHcgNG — Royce Mann (@TheRoyceMann) March 12, 2018

“The advert was reviewed and approved in error, as it violates our advertising guidelines,” the company said in a statement. “We immediately removed the ad last weekend, once we became aware. We are sorry that this happened.”

Rihanna posted a statement on Thursday about the incident on her Snapchat account, criticizing the company for making light of domestic violence.

“Now SNAPCHAT I know you arealy know you ain’t my fav app out there! But I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess!” the singer wrote. “I’d love to call it ignorance but I know you ain’t that dumb. You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to DV victims and made a joke of it.”

The award-winning singer ended by saying, “You let us down! Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away.”

Some, including rapper Joe Budden, took Rihanna’s comments as wanting fans to delete Snapchat.

The incident comes weeks after the company’s stock took a tumble following reality star Kylie Jenner tweeting she no longer uses the app.

CNN has reached out to Snapchat for comment.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.