Rigatoni Vodka Pasta/ Pizza Craft

(WSVN) - A classic pasta dish to get the entire family fired up is on the menu tonight. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Marc Falsetto

The Restaurant: Pizza Craft, Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: Rigatoni Vodka Pasta

Ingredients:

10 oz. rigatoni pasta

6 oz. marinara sauce

4 oz. heavy cream

2 oz. English peas

2 oz. pecorino romano

¼ oz. onions diced

1 oz. mascarpone

1 oz. butter

1 oz. vodka

Method of Preparation:

Cook pasta until al dente and set aside.

Saute onions in butter.

Deglaze onions with vodka, then add cream and reduce halfway before adding marinara. Cook for 2 minutes.

Add peas and cook for 1 minute.

Add pasta and mix thoroughly.

To Plate:

Plate and garnish with mascarpone and basil.

Serves: 1-2

Serving Suggestion:

Orin Swift Location 1 Italian Red Wine

Pizza Craft

330 Himmarshee St. #1

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

(954) 616-8028

pizzacraftpizzeria.com

