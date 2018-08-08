Rigatoni Vodka Pasta/ Pizza Craft

(WSVN) - A classic pasta dish to get the entire family fired up is on the menu tonight. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Marc Falsetto
The Restaurant: Pizza Craft, Fort Lauderdale
The Dish: Rigatoni Vodka Pasta
Ingredients:
10 oz. rigatoni pasta
6 oz. marinara sauce
4 oz. heavy cream
2 oz. English peas
2 oz. pecorino romano
¼ oz. onions diced
1 oz. mascarpone
1 oz. butter
1 oz. vodka
Method of Preparation:
- Cook pasta until al dente and set aside.
- Saute onions in butter.
- Deglaze onions with vodka, then add cream and reduce halfway before adding marinara. Cook for 2 minutes.
- Add peas and cook for 1 minute.
- Add pasta and mix thoroughly.
To Plate:
Plate and garnish with mascarpone and basil.
Serves: 1-2
Serving Suggestion:
Orin Swift Location 1 Italian Red Wine
Pizza Craft
330 Himmarshee St. #1
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
(954) 616-8028
pizzacraftpizzeria.com
