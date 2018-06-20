Rigatoni Puttanesca/Gusto RistoBar

(WSVN) - Delicious Italian food with a little Latin American flair. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Jose Portillo
The Restaurant: Gusto RistoBar, Doral
The Dish: Rigatoni Puttanesca
Ingredients:
6 oz. rigatoni
2 tsp. olive oil
0.2 oz. garlic
0.5 oz. anchovies
1 oz. chopped tomatoes
1 oz. white wine
1 oz. Kalamata olives
0.5 oz. capers
1 oz. vegetable stock
2 oz. pomodoro sauce
2 basil leaves
0.2 oz. parsley
Method of Preparation:
- Boil the pasta and drain.
- Heat garlic and olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Then add the vegetable stock, tomatoes, olives, capers and anchovies. Keep moving for 4 minutes.
- Add white wine, pomodoro sauce. Cook for 2 minutes at low fire.
- Add the cooked pasta to pan and then add parsley, salt and pepper. Stir.
To Plate:
Plate pasta, add sauce. Top with microgreens, olive oil and parsley.
Serves: 1-2
Serving Suggestion:
Red wine
Gusto RistoBar
8550 NW 53rd St.
Doral, FL 33166
(786) 675-5740
https://gustoristobar.com/
