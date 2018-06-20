Rigatoni Puttanesca/Gusto RistoBar

(WSVN) - Delicious Italian food with a little Latin American flair. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Jose Portillo

The Restaurant: Gusto RistoBar, Doral

The Dish: Rigatoni Puttanesca

Ingredients:

6 oz. rigatoni

2 tsp. olive oil

0.2 oz. garlic

0.5 oz. anchovies

1 oz. chopped tomatoes

1 oz. white wine

1 oz. Kalamata olives

0.5 oz. capers

1 oz. vegetable stock

2 oz. pomodoro sauce

2 basil leaves

0.2 oz. parsley

Method of Preparation:

Boil the pasta and drain.

Heat garlic and olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Then add the vegetable stock, tomatoes, olives, capers and anchovies. Keep moving for 4 minutes.

Add white wine, pomodoro sauce. Cook for 2 minutes at low fire.

Add the cooked pasta to pan and then add parsley, salt and pepper. Stir.

To Plate:

Plate pasta, add sauce. Top with microgreens, olive oil and parsley.

Serves: 1-2

Serving Suggestion:

Red wine

Gusto RistoBar

8550 NW 53rd St.

Doral, FL 33166

(786) 675-5740

https://gustoristobar.com/

