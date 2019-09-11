Ricotta Gnocchi with Cherry Pomodoro/ Boia De!, Miami

(WSVN) - Here’s an easy date night idea: instead of going out for dinner, how about cooking in the kitchen? We’ve got the perfect thing to make, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Alex Meyer & Luciana Giangrandi

The Restaurant: Boia De!, Miami

The Dish: Ricotta Gnocchi with Cherry Pomodoro

Ingredients:

Ingredients for gnocchi:

4 oz. ricotta cheese

5.5 oz. goat cheese

1 egg

1/4 tsp salt

2/3 cup 00 flour, plus more for dusting

Ingredients to finish:

3 cloves of garlic, thinly sliced

1/8 tsp chili flakes

8 leaves of basil, cut across the stem in 1/4″ strips

1 pint of cherry tomato, cut in half

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, plus a little more to finish

High quality olive oil

Method of Preparation:

Prepare the gnocchi:

Add cheese, salt, and egg in the bowl or food processor and blend until smooth. *If you don’t have a food processor, allow the goat cheese to come to room temperature and add to a bowl along with the other ingredients. Work with a rubber spatula until smooth before adding flour.

Take rubber spatula and scrape the contents from processor into a shallow, wide bowl.

Add 2/3 cup of 00 flour and, using a spatula, start to fold it into the cheese mix until it loses most of its tackiness.

Work the mix with a clean hand, folding in on itself and working it around the bowl to pick up any loose flour. Once worked into a ball, dust with more 00 flour to remove tackiness and press into a shallow container in an even 1.5″ layer.

Cover with plastic wrap or parchment paper directly on its surface and refrigerate for 30 minutes, up to 24 hours.

Move mix onto a work surface dusted with 00 flour and dust the top with 00 flour and press into a rectangle approximately 1″ thick.

Using a chef’s knife, cut the dough into strips 1″ wide. The cut sides will be tacky, so gently roll the strips in flour on all sides. Working from the center outward, roll the strips with both hands into logs approximately the diameter of a dime. Line up all the snakes on one end, dust with more flour to prevent sticking, and cut into 1 to 1/4″ long pieces.

Dust all the cut pieces one last time with 00 flour and roll them around to cover on all sides and allow to sit until ready to prepare.

To finish:

Bring a large (8-10qt) pot of salted water to a boil.

Heat olive oil in a 10″ skillet on high heat with the garlic slices. Once sizzling, add the chili flake and basil. Shortly after, add the tomato halves and season with salt. Add 1/4 cup of pasta cooking water and use the back of a spoon to help the tomatoes break down. Add more pasta water if it starts to get dry.

While the tomatoes are cooking down, throw all your gnocchi into the boiling water. When they are cooked, they will all float to the top of the pot (approx. 1.5-2 minutes).

Use slotted spoon to bring them into your tomato sauce. Constantly toss the mix together while on high heat to reduce the sauce even more until close to a consistency to coat the gnocchi but still a little thin.

While tossing, add more olive oil (approx. 1-2 tablespoons) and a teaspoon of butter. Remove from the heat and add the Parmesan cheese. This will thicken your sauce to just the right consistency.

To Plate:

Add fresh basil. Spoon into your serving bowl and finish with good quality olive oil and a light sprinkle of Parmesan cheese on top.

Boia De!

5205 NE 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33137

305-967-8866

www.boiaderestaurant.com

