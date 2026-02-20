SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Pop star Ricky Martin was “livin’ la vida mocha” when he stopped by a Sweetwater coffee shop.

Earlier this week, the Grammy winner stopped by Sip305, located near Florida International University’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus.

Martin, 54, took a selfie when he saw his name under a sign reading “people who sip for free.”

The “Livin’s La Vida Loca” performer, who appeared earlier this month in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show, recorded the surprise visit, which left the employee and customers in shock.

And Martin did sip for free, as he indulged in a marvelous mango smoothie.

