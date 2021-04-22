Rick Ross kicks off Miami Crypto Expo 2021

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Crypto Expo 2021 is happening now.

The biggest boss, yes, Rick Ross kicked things off with a house-rocking performance on Wednesday.

The experience is a celebration of digital art.

Luxury cars will be all tricked out with unique colors and designs.

Ross said it’s just another way for artists to express themselves.

“Art is all one,” he said. “It’s all 360, whether it’s fashion, whether it’s music, whether it’s actually being creative on canvas. It’s always evolving.”

The event runs through Friday at the Intercontinental Hotel in Miami.

