You don’t need an invite to get into Rick Ross’s birthday bash, you’re with Deco.

French Montana: “Happy Birthday to my brother my big brother Ricky Rosé. The richest boss alive. I love you, man. We’re gonna celebrate you tonight.”

Rick Ross: “Right now, we are at one of the flyest, most elegant spots: El Tucan.”

French Montana wasn’t kidding.

The stars came out to toast Rick Ross for his 46th birthday Wednesday night in Miami.

Rick Ross: “Tonight we’re celebrating life, we’re celebrating Miami, we’re celebrating success and we’re just fitting to have a good time.”

On the guest list?

Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem, Music producer Timbaland, Football star Antonio Brown and Russell Simmons and let’s just say the party was lit.

Ricky’s birthday was just one of the things being celebrated.

Rick Ross: “We are actually also celebrating the release of my deluxe album, you know album number 11 for the biggest boss, not many have achieved that. You know what I’m saying, so here we are.”

WE GOT YOU RICK! WE GOT YOU!

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.