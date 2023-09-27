(CNN) — A trailer for the seventh season of “Rick & Morty” isn’t the only thing new.

Adult Swim, which shares a parent company with CNN, released the trailer Monday, which contains new voice actors. The show’s creator and lead voice actor, Justin Roiland, is no longer with the show.

Billed as “the hit adult animated series that follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe,” the new season was announced in August.

“Thanks to the talent of the entire show team, we can all enjoy 10 new episodes that yet again raise the bar for comedy and animation,” Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, said in a statement at the time. “This season proves that the geniuses at work on ‘Rick and Morty’ are just getting started.”

Adult Swim has not released the names of the new actors. CNN has reached out to representatives of the show for comment.

Season 7 of “Rick & Morty” will premiere Sunday, Oct. 15.

