Revelers dress up, trick or treat safely at Halloween celebrations across Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rainy weather did not prevent large crowds from coming out to celebrate Halloween in parts of Miami-Dade County, but they also made sure to take precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

7News cameras captured creepy characters crawling through a section of Wynwood, Saturday night.

Despite a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, these festive ghouls said they still chose to go out but ensuring they follow safety guidelines.

“I got my mask, trying to keep my distance and stay 6 feet apart,” said reveler Jean Zacarias.

Others went a step further and customized their costumes.

“I figured the big helmet or panda mask would be the best, safest way to go,” said reveler Samantha Johnson.

“I’m trying to blend in the mask with the costume,” said reveler Harold Merced.

Early Sunday morning, however, cameras showed not everyone in Wynwood was being socially distant.

Hours earlier, families out trick or treating in Coral Gables were seen observing safety measures.

“Trying to have fun but also be safe,” said reveler David Behar.

Behar and his family, who were all dressed up as sharks, were also hoping to stop the spread.

“We obviously have our mask on, we have hand sanitizers,” said Behar. “The shops here are giving sealed candy, which is very nice.”

Vicky Phillips and her husband also kept their distance. They put out their candy for children more than 6 feet away.

“I want to be safe. I don’t know if there’s asymptomatic people walking around, and you can get it anytime,” said Phillips.

Cities like Key Biscayne and Miami Beach changed their plans this year.

Key Biscayne Mayor Michael Davey asked people not to trick or treat.

Meanwhile, Miami Beach officials cancelled planned events on Lincoln Road, but it didn’t stop folks in costumes from swarming Ocean Drive.

