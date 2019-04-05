Reunited Jonas Brothers shoot ‘Miami Vice’-inspired music video at Miami Beach hotels

The JoBros spent a few days in SoFlo working on a cool new project. It’s such a tough life. The video for “Cool” dropped on Friday, and while they were working hard, it looks like they were hardly working.

This is the cool place to be. How do we know that? Because this is the place the Jonas Brothers came to shoot their new music video for their new song, “Cool.”

The reunited pop trio not just using Miami Beach as a backdrop. This seemed to be their inspo, too.

For you young’uns, “Miami Vice” was a hot TV show shot here back in the ’80’s, starring Don Johnson.

And look at those suits! These social media posts would make James Crockett jealous.

Victor Altomore, Jonas Brothers fan: “I think Miami is a great place to shoot. I mean, it’s beautiful here: the architecture, the people.”

For “Cool,” the JoBros set up shop at the International Inn on Normandy Drive. They shot a swanky pool scene there.

Tourist: “People come to Miami a lot to make videos. It’s a good thing, because I am actually on vacation here.”

South Floridians are ready for their close-up.

SoFlo resident 1: “If they are filming and they want someone to dance, I’ll be their dancer.”

SoFlo resident 2: “I think I’m a little old for ’em, but it sounds good to me, so why not?”

And this fun dance scene was shot at the Ocean Surf Hotel, also on Miami Beach.

SoFlo resident 3: “Miami Beach, this is the best place to do anything.”

Carlos Avila, Jonas Brothers fan: “It’s pretty cool and nice to have the Jonas Brothers down in Miami. There’s always something to do down here.”

When they weren’t filming, the Bros. posting their after-hours shenanigans on Instagram. Their Magic City visit seemed to be a family affair.

Nick’s new wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, and Joe’s fiancee, actress Sophie Turner, were on hand, too. I guess you say, it’s cooooollll.

Of course, the JoBros aren’t the only A-listers shooting high-profile projects around SoFlo. Look who’s also still in Miami: Will Smith! He was shooting a scene today for “Bad Boys for Life” at Jose Marti Park.

We hear the cast and crew are only here for a few more days, and then they’ll take the show on the road up to Atlanta. The movie, also starring Martin Lawrence, hits theaters next year.

