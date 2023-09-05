Greeks do so many things so well. Food, for one, but also, big, beautiful weddings and one of the best romantic comedies of all time.

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding” is a trilogy now, and in this new installment, the whole family is heading to the homeland.

Now, Nia Vardalos not only stars in the movie this time, she also wrote it and directs.

But without Michael Constantine, who passed away in 2021, there will be less Windex on this set but even more love.

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” is as laugh inducing as it is thought-provoking.

But this time around, after the death of one of its main stars two years ago, it’s more heart-warming than ever.

Nia Vardalos: “I wanted to pay tribute. Everybody’s got a Michael Constantine story. He’s funny and it’s hard for me actually to speak about him in the past tense because he’s so much a part of us.”

Gia Cardes: “OK, Joey Fatone has a brand new tattoo. It says ‘there you go, Gus.’ It has the Greek flag.”

In this third installment, Toula Portokalos and the family, the whole family, travel to Greece for a reunion. And location scouting went just as you might imagine, like when one stranger offered Nia Vardalos his rooftop.

Nia Vardalos: “And he doesn’t tell his wife, whose sunbathing nude, that we’re coming. So she sees him and she goes, ‘What the hell are you doing,’ and then says, Nia Vardalos,’ and stands up and shes takes the world smallest face cloth over one breast, walks up to me and comes to hug and we got that house.”

They say all is well that ends, well, right? But on this trip, Toula attempts to locate her deceased father’s childhood friends.

Nia Vardalos: “We lost Michael the same year that I lost my dad, and I decided to channel grief. I realized that if I’m going through it then the audience must be too.”

Well, what about her husband Aidan, I mean Ian, these days?

John Corbett: “Now Ian’s retired, because Ian and John are the same age. We’re in our 60s and that’s what you do.”

By the way, they’re still in love.

John Corbett: “They still laugh at each other’s jokes, which is nice.”

There are twists and turns, but no matter what, location, location. location.

Joey Fatone: “I have only been to Greece back in the day with NSYNC. It was in Crete, actually. So we never got chance to see Mykonos. I still haven’t seen it. Be to be in Athens and here where we were shooting is freaking awesome.”

These “Big Fat Greek” movies are warm and and fuzzy five-course meals of Portokalos family fun. Opa.

Andrea Martin: “Based on the last 20 years of people coming up to me, I think people will sit back in their seats and feel taken care of.”

There is another wedding featured in this film, like in both before. “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” hits theaters on Sept. 7.

