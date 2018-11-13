Retailer launches ‘MAGA building blocks’ so kids can ‘build the wall’

(WSVN) - An online retailer is raising eyebrows with its newest product: “MAGA building blocks.”

The conservative company called Keep and Bear is launching the new line of toys, which are essentially Lego knock-offs, featuring President Donald Trump’s election slogan “Make America Great Again.”

The set comes with over 100 pieces — including a Trump figurine wearing a hard hat — and encourages children ages five and up to “build the wall.”

“A mob of 10,000 Central American migrants is marching through Mexico and heading toward El Paso, Texas,” the product description claims. “We are pleased to announce the launch of a brand new line of toys: MAGA building blocks! This toy makes a great Christmas gift for your kids and grandkids!”

The set retails for $29.95 and is available for pre-order. The site says orders will start shipping November 23rd.

