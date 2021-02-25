Resy partners with American Express for drive-thru food festival in Wynwood

Thanks to COVID, it’s been a while since most of us have been to a food festival, but that’s about to change. There’s a new foodie event coming to town that’ll have you wondering why you wasted energy walking around other festivals in the past.

Fill’er up!

Vanessa Leitman, Resy: “Resy drive-thru Miami is a 10 course tasting menu enjoyed from the comfort of your car.”

On March 18 and 19, Resy drive-thru will give hungry South Floridians a taste of the food festivals they know and love — socially distanced of course.

Vanessa Leitman: “There is 10 different restaurants that will have tents. Each restaurant is creating one dish, and guests all have waiter that will walk beside their car and take them through the entire experience.”

Resy joined forces with American Express for the drive-thru in Miami, which will be going down at Mana Wynwood, and they’ll be serving more than food.

Vanessa Leitman: “There is a playlist with the chef that is talking to you about what you are eating. You are listening to music. Visually, there is other stuff going on outside of the car, so there is some entertainment going on as well.”

Resy is an app that links hungry diners to local restaurants, so they know good eats!

Vanessa Leitman: “We really tried to make sure it was a cohesive menu, things that are reflective of South Florida and Miami, but really showing the best restaurants in Miami in an entirely new way.”

Local favs like Planta and Osaka will be there.

Juan Urutia, Osaka: “It’s a great opportunity to show our food, our textures, our flavors to the Miami community.”

Osaka is known for their international flavors and their tuna ceviche won’t disappoint.

Juan Urutia: “It’s a perfect mix between Japanese techniques and the Peruvian flavors.”

Planta’s Resy course will get your motor running.

Steven Salm, Planta: “We’re serving an incredible sushi box with an ahi, watermelon nagri, a dragon roll with avocado and spicy unagi, and an avocado torched and pressed with miso and truffle.”

Tickets for the dine and drive event are $110 per person.

Vanessa Leitman: “It’s a really, really cool, interesting way to experience food, to interact with the favorite restaurants and chefs that you love in just this really sort of new COVID-friendly way.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Resy Drive-thru

blog.resy.com/2021/02/miami-drive-thru

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.