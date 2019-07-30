Restaurants, water taxi featured in this year’s Greater Fort Lauderdale Restaurant Months

The Fort Lauderdale food scene is exploding. Lucky you, there’s a culinary celebration in Broward for the next two months. What’s on your plate is only part of the fun because just getting to the restaurants will really float your boat.

Move over, Miami Spice.

August kicks off Greater Fort Lauderdale Restaurant Months.

Restaurants like 15th Street Fisheries are ready to shine.

Kevin Burke, 15th Street Fisheries: “For Fort Lauderdale, it gives its out-of-town guests — or even local folks — an opportunity to try some dishes that maybe restaurants don’t typically serve through the course of the year.”

It also gives diners the chance to marvel at the beauty of the 954 thanks to a ride on the water taxi.

Kevin Burke: “One of the nicer ways to see Fort Lauderdale is on the water.”

You got that right.

Getting on board and moving over the top of the New River and Intracoastal Waterway bound for your dining destination is a beautiful way to travel.

Bill Walker, Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi: “The ambiance of the trip is actually amazing. You know what a lot of people don’t understand as they drive around Fort Lauderdale is what the water-side looks like.”

Hopping on the water taxi during the eight-week restaurant months event is a no-brainer.

Bill Walker: “Some of our most premier partners and partners around the city are restaurants along the waterways.”

Getting to the 15th Street Fisheries couldn’t be easier. It’s got its own stop on the water taxi route!

Once you come ashore and find your table, you’re in for a great deal. A three-course meal goes for $39, and one visit just isn’t gonna do justice to the dishes being offered.

Kevin Burke: “We change them weekly, so again if folks are in town for an extended period of time, they get an opportunity to get some different entrees, or salads that we normally don’t serve.”

Coming up with different dinner combos is a win-win for everybody.

Kevin Burke: “We’ve got creative people in our kitchen, so it gives them a chance to exercise some of their talents.”

Sharing a southwest salad.

Digging into a piece of pan-fried halibut.

Feasting over a bowl of seafood gumbo.

Couple that with a ride on the water taxi, and you can’t beat Greater Fort Lauderdale Restaurant Months.

Jim Plowman, customer: “The boat was great. The captain spoke and told stories about everything we saw on the way here, and now we get to enjoy a meal together.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Greater Fort Lauderdale Restaurant Months

https://www.sunny.org/dining-and-nightlife/restaurants/restaurantmonth/

15th Street Fisheries

1900 SE 15th St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

954-763-2777

https://www.15streetfisheries.com/

Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi

954-467-6677

https://watertaxi.com/

