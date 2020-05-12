Restaurant chain Chick’nCone opens first SoFlo location in Wynwood

Let’s give a nice, warm South Florida welcome to Chick’nCone. The new spot specializes in one thing: chicken in cones. Who could’ve figured that? And since it’s grab-and-go, it’s a convenient place to get food during quarantine.

Well, hello, beautiful, and what exactly are you?

Curtis Bennefield, Chick’nCone: “It’s pretty much just made to be portable chicken and waffles that you can eat while walking.”

And these are the creations of Chick’nCone.

They’ve got locations across the U.S. with more on the way and even spots in the United Arab Emirates, but slightly closer to home, they’re now here in Wynwood.

It’s the perfect place during this time of social distancing.

Curtis Bennefield: “It’s more of just a grab and take home, or just walk and enjoy the day.”

The menu includes chicken tenders and fries, but the star of the show is, of course, the Chick’nCones.

Curtis Bennefield: “We make the waffle cones fresh. The chicken is deep fried, chopped into little pieces and put in the cone with your choice of sauce.”

These sauces are legit, and the finished products are totally Instagram worthy.

We love a good food photoshoot.

Curtis Bennefield: “#SoCluckingGood.”

Nicolai Luther, customer: “I had the kick’n ranch, and it was delicious. It’s the best. It was so quick. It was easy. It was effortless, and it was delicious!”

FOR MORE INFO:

Chick’nCone Wynwood

2039 NW First Place

Miami, FL 33127

561-402-1613

www.chickncone.com

