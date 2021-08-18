Many moons ago, I was a party girl. You’re still a party girl. We’ve seen your social media. Speaking of parties, one SoBe hot spot is inviting you to a night filled with love for all things lunar. All you have to do is make sure there’s a full moon over Miami!

Get ready for an out of this world event.

Every full moon, the Dilido Beach Club at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach hosts a celestial celebration.

Matthew Kiner, Ritz-Carlton South Beach: “Full moon parties give us a great opportunity to celebrate the restorative powers of the full moon and set our intentions for the month ahead.”

Now, hear this…

Matthew Kiner: “We kick off every celebration with an hour of sound healing. A sound bath is a fantastic healing experience to cleanse the mind, focus your energies.”

Ana Souto, guest: “The sound bath, it was super cool. I have never done it before.”

It’s a party with a purpose: to find inner peace.

Olga Slesarenco, guest: “It’s something that is so good for the soul and something so good to have fun with friends.”

Once you’re relaxed, bring on the bash!

Matthew Kiner: “Then, we transition to the party portion of the evening. We have fantastic tribal beats from our DJ and percussionist.”

As the sun goes down, things really heat up.

Matthew Kiner: “A very interactive fun visual of the night is our featured fire dancers, which perform with fire batons and fire headwear and intermingle amongst the guest and present a really interactive, fun performance.”

Here’s something that will raise your spirits even more. The drinks are good and good for you.

Matthew Kiner: “We try to tie in the theme of wellness. For example, we are featuring lower alcohol versions of some of your favorite cocktails, such as the Adonis, which is a version of a Manhattan, subbing sherry for whisky.”

Get this, you can’t beat the price!

Matthew Kiner: “There is no cover charge for the full moon celebration. It’s a great opportunity for locals and visitors alike to gather under the full moon reflect and reset for the month.”

You don’t need a reservation because it’s free for everyone.

The Ritz’s next full moon celebration is Aug. 22.

FOR MORE INFO:

Ritz-Carlton South Beach

1 Lincoln Road

Miami Beach, FL 33139

786-276-4000

https://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/miami/south-beach

