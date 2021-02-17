Resaca Burger/ Pisco y Nazca, Kendall

(WSVN) - If you have a taste for a burger and fries, we have the recipe for you: a patty with a Peruvian twist. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Javier Narvaez

The Restaurant: Pisco y Nazca, Kendall

The Dish: Resaca Burger

Ingredients:

8 oz. 85/15 ground beef patty

1 slice queso fresco – coated in flour and fried

1 Kaiser roll – toasted

Lettuce

Kosher salt

Ground black pepper

1 package of shoestring potatoes

Panca jam

Method of Preparation:

Season beef patty with salt and pepper on both sides, then 4-5 minutes on both sides.

Slice open Kaiser roll and toast on flattop grill.

Coat slice of queso fresco with flour then fry in oil until golden brown.

Ingredients to make a simple aji panca jam:

1 8 oz. jar aji panca paste

1.5 tablespoons pectin

1/2 cup cane sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Method of Preparation for jam:

In a saucepan, heat panca paste to simmering.

Add the pectin and stir until dissolved, then add the sugar and lemon juice, stir and bring to a boil.

Reduce the heat to a simmer, and stir for 3 minutes.

Remove from heat and let cool.

To Plate:

Starting with bottom half of bun, stack with lettuce, burger patty, panca jam, shoestring potatoes, queso fresco, then top bun half.

Serve with fries and rocoto aioli.

Pisco y Nazca

Located at The Palms and Town & Country

8405 Mills Drive, #206

Miami, FL 33183

305-630-3844

piscoynazca.com/kendall-fl

