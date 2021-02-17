Resaca Burger/ Pisco y Nazca, Kendall

(WSVN) - If you have a taste for a burger and fries, we have the recipe for you: a patty with a Peruvian twist. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Javier Narvaez
The Restaurant: Pisco y Nazca, Kendall
The Dish: Resaca Burger
Ingredients:
8 oz. 85/15 ground beef patty
1 slice queso fresco – coated in flour and fried
1 Kaiser roll – toasted
Lettuce
Kosher salt
Ground black pepper
1 package of shoestring potatoes
Panca jam
Method of Preparation:
- Season beef patty with salt and pepper on both sides, then 4-5 minutes on both sides.
- Slice open Kaiser roll and toast on flattop grill.
- Coat slice of queso fresco with flour then fry in oil until golden brown.
Ingredients to make a simple aji panca jam:
1 8 oz. jar aji panca paste
1.5 tablespoons pectin
1/2 cup cane sugar
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Method of Preparation for jam:
- In a saucepan, heat panca paste to simmering.
- Add the pectin and stir until dissolved, then add the sugar and lemon juice, stir and bring to a boil.
- Reduce the heat to a simmer, and stir for 3 minutes.
- Remove from heat and let cool.
To Plate:
- Starting with bottom half of bun, stack with lettuce, burger patty, panca jam, shoestring potatoes, queso fresco, then top bun half.
- Serve with fries and rocoto aioli.
Pisco y Nazca
Located at The Palms and Town & Country
8405 Mills Drive, #206
Miami, FL 33183
305-630-3844
piscoynazca.com/kendall-fl
