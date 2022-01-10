LOS ANGELES (WSVN) — Actress Betty White suffered a stroke six days before her death, according to new reports.

Citing the “Golden Girls” star’s recently obtained death certificate, numerous media outlets said the 99-year-old suffered a loss of blood to the brain, and that resulted in tissue damage.

White died peacefully in her sleep at her California home on Dec. 31, less than three weeks before her 100th birthday.

