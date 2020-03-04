Report: Ultra Music Festival postpones 2020 event due to coronavirus

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - The Ultra Music Festival has postponed their 2020 event due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, according to the Miami Herald.

According to the report, the music festival could be delayed as long as a full year, but a specific time frame for the postponement was not revealed.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Joe Carollo met with festival organizers on Wednesday to consider postponing the festival to protect attendees from the coronavirus.

“We’re going to be discussing with them the possibility of postponing the event, similar to what they’ve done in other parts of the world,” Suarez said. “As was mentioned, this event is very unique because you have people traveling from over 100 countries. Our decisions in the city are always going to be guided by protecting the citizens of our city.”

They asked organizers to put the iconic music festival on hold in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’re not saying cancelling,” said Carollo. “We’re saying suspending, so what we’re trying to do right now is to make sure we’re gonna control this to the maximum that we can and prevent it from becoming the kind of crisis that you’d have seen in other countries like South Korea, like in Italy and others. Our main responsibility is to the health, safety and welfare of our citizens.”

Ultra was set to start on March 20 and setup for the event was scheduled to begin on Thursday.

“They gather in a very congested area where there’s very little movement,” said Carollo. “People stand there like I’ve seen. They dance in the same area for hours at a time.”

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said on Twitter that the county would not be cancelling any major events, such as Ultra.

“The surgeon general and the governor said that we should live our lives normally,” Gimenez said. “They advised not to cancel any of these activities.”

The newspaper also reported that this year’s Calle Ocho celebration could be in jeopardy for the same reasons as well.

The city will hold a news conference about the decision on Friday morning.

