Report: Richard ‘Old Man’ Harrison of ‘Pawn Stars’ dead at 77

(WSVN) - Richard Harrison, the owner of the pawn shop featured on the History Channel’s “Pawn Stars”, has died at the age of 77, TMZ reports.

His son, Rick Harrison, said his father — known as “Old Man” on the show — died Monday morning.

”The Old Man’ Harrison passed away this morning surrounded by those he loved,” Rick said Monday morning. “He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over. He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad.”

A cause of death has not been released.

