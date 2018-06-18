Rapper XXXTentacion shot dead in Deerfield Beach, BSO confirms

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapper XXXTentacion has been shot and killed in Deerfield Beach, the Broward Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.

At a press conference at 6:30 p.m., Monday, BSO spokesperson Keyla Concepción confirmed Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, the rapper’s real name, was the deceased.

The adult male victim has been confirmed as 20 year old Jahseh Onfroy aka rapper #XXXTentacion. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

Concepción said deputies responded to a call at 4 p.m. to the scene outside of Riva Motorsports near Sample Road and North Dixie Highway.

The 20-year-old rapper had been in the area buying a new motorcycle when it all went down.

According to BSO, two suspects approached XXXTentacion, and at least one of them opened fire before fleeing.

“At this point, it appears to be an apparent robbery,” said Concepción. “The two suspects fled the scene in a dark color SUV.”

In a Tweet posted about an hour later, BSO noted the man they discovered at the scene was dead.

XXXTentacion was rushed to nearby Broward Health North.

Neighbors in the community were shocked to hear of his reported passing.

“This is so crazy. I can’t believe it. This is a good community. I can’t believe something like this happened in my neighborhood,” said a neighbor. “An artist at that, in my neighborhood. This is crazy.”

XXXTentacion had posted on his Instagram story that he was planning a charity event this weekend in Florida.

The rapper, who was born in Plantation, Florida, blew up to fame after his song “Look at Me” went viral on social media and audio distribution platform SoundCloud in 2016.

XXXTentacion went on to be featured on the 2017 XXL Freshman Class alongside other up-and-coming artists.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.