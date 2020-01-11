Report: Rapper Trick Daddy arrested on DUI, cocaine possession charges

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida rapper and radio personality Trick Daddy has bonded out of jail, hours after, according to The Miami Herald, he was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and having cocaine in his possession.

According to the arrest report, the Herald reported, a Miami-Dade Police officer responded to a report of a driver in a dark colored Range Rover hitting traffic signs and running red lights near Southwest 128th Avenue and 42nd Street in Southwest Miami-Dade, at around 3:20 a.m., Saturday.

The report goes on to state, according to the Herald, that when the officer approached the driver’s side of the SUV, the driver appeared to be asleep, and after waking up, he admitted to having about five drinks at a club hours earlier.

The Herald reported the driver could not successfully complete a field sobriety test, and that after being taken to a police station, officers found cocaine inside a dollar bill while the suspect was putting his belongings in a plastic bag.

Trick Daddy, born Maurice Samuel Young in Liberty City, is well-known for his music, but he recently took his talents from the studio to the kitchen, opening Sunday’s Eatery in Miami Gardens in September 2019.

The soul food spot’s manager told 7News described the 45-year-old as a nice person who was responsible for employing everyone at the restaurant.

The rapper and entrepreneur also hosts 99 JAMZ’s “The Trick N’ Trina Morning Show.”

Trick Daddy was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at around 7:30 a.m., the Herald reported.

Saturday afternoon, he posted a Facebook Live video revealing he had bonded out.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.